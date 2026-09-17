Rockin’ and Raisin’

Rock into fall at Everyone Fest Sept. 19, headlined by yacht rock cover band Candy Apple Bleu. This is the first official music festival for Everyone Village, a nonprofit transitional shelter for people experiencing homelessness in Eugene. The event is being held at the very site Everyone Village plans to break ground on its first Microvillage Housing Neighborhood, which proceeds from the event will help fund. The Microvillage is planned to be a permanent housing model equipped with 70 tiny homes as well as resources for finding education and employment. Founder and executive director Gabe Piechowicz says the festival was born out of a desire to bring the people donating to Everyone Village to the place they are supporting, instead of distancing them at a restaurant or winery. After coming up with the idea, Piechowicz says staff and villagers collaborated on a beta test. In late March, Everyone Village invited friends and partners to an onsite concert where three local bands performed. “Didn’t matter where they were in life, where they were headed in life, what roof was over their head or not over their head,” Piechowicz says, “they shared a concert, they shared a moment.” After the event’s success, the official festival extends an invitation to all members of the Eugene community. Everyone Fest will include food and beverage carts, including non-alcoholic drinks, a family-friendly zone and live performances from The Gents, jazz-funk neo-soul band Natsukashii Soul and folk Americana singer Joel Chadd. There will also be a trailer screening for a documentary about Everyone Village shot by Nolan Williams and produced by Tabl Films.

Everyone Fest is 3 pm to 10 pm Saturday, Sept. 19 at Everyone Village, 3825 Janisse Street. Tickets are $25 for adults. Free for children ages 12 and under. Tickets and more information at EveryoneVillage.org.