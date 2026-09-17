Putting Consent in Prom

Sexual Assault Support Services of Lane County celebrates its 35th anniversary Sept. 19 at WOW Hall with its first-ever Consent Prom. Martina Shabram, SASS executive director, says the event is a “reclamation and a reparative opportunity to celebrate,” adding, “prom is meant to be a coming-of-age ritual or a transition into adulthood, so we wanted it to be what would that look like if it were if it were consent forward, based in that kind of compassionate care.” The prom is ’90s themed and includes ticket tiers where eventgoers can purchase professional prom photo packages. The event will also feature a silent auction and have corsages for sale. Shabram says since SASS’s founding in 1991, it’s been providing “around-the-clock emergency support services for survivors of sexual violence and their families throughout Lane County.” As certified privileged advocates, SASS has the unique ability to listen to survivors and guarantee non-disclosure, even for minors. “That’s really significant because the law in the state of Oregon really protects survivors’ right to have access to confidential care,” Shabram says. For sexual assault survivors, SASS offers support groups, a 24/7 crisis line, 24/7 advocacy services, along with legal and medical advocacy. After 35 years, Shabram says SASS is “still providing that consent-based care for survivors.” Shabram says Consent Prom is a way to celebrate SASS and its years of service while at the same time enjoying a safe, laid-back ’90s-style party.

Consent Prom is 7 pm to 10 pm Saturday, Sept. 19 at WOW Hall, 291 West 8th Avenue. Tickets are $25 to $75 and available at WowHall.org. The event is all ages.