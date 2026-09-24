Accessing Creativity

2025 Sprout Film Festival. Photo courtesy of Full Access.

Full Access, a nonprofit supporting adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, hosts its 17th annual Sprout Film Festival Sept. 25. Taylor Higley, Full Access’ operations director says the event is a “friend-raiser, not a fundraiser.” The festival features films starring, written or directed by people with intellectual and or developmental disabilities (IDD). “The focus of the film festival is all about inclusion and creativity amongst the population that experiences IDD,” Higley says. “It’s important to make sure that people are seen for the whole facets of themselves, so we get to experience people who have a disability in their most creative selves and their most funniest selves.” In addition to the film screenings, Higley says there will be a number of agencies across Lane County that assist with people experiencing IDD to provide resources and show the community how to get involved. The festival has two showings, with the matinee featuring shorts and the evening showing full length films.

Sprout Film Festival is 11 am and 6:30 pm Friday, Sept. 25 at the Farmers Market Pavilion, 85 E. 8th Avenue. The festival is free and all ages.