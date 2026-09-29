EW Asks! Candidate edition

It’s endorsements season!

Eugene Weekly is bringing in political candidates who are up for election Nov. 3 and asking them some questions — we use a mix of our own interviews, local debates as well as news stories and other research to make our recommendations.

You can check out the governor’s race debate on Thursday via Eugene City Club and the watch party (that you can still sign up to attend) as well as other debates at Eugene and Springfield city clubs.

Endorsements come out Oct. 15 and out interviews are underway. What would you like us to ask?

Loading…