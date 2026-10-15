Deathly Divine

Prepare for a spookily sensual night of dancing, mystery and suspense at TripleXcape Productions’ The Deadly Affair: At The House Of Red. The show explores a murder mystery storyline through drag and burlesque performances. “The performances themselves are the emotions of the evening,” says Michelle Torrance, the show’s producer. Torrance, a.k.a, Ms. Red, is a professional dancer, board certified sexologist and choreographer based at Eugene’s Xcape Dance Academy. She founded TripleXcape Productions, which puts on seasonal shows, including upcoming winter holiday and Valentine’s Day performances. Torrance will perform a burlesque routine at The Deadly Affair, which will also feature acts from burlesque dancer Katana DeVille, drag performers Jasmine Powers and Nicole Serenity Storm, Xcape Dance Academy founder Vanessa Fuller and heels-focused dance troupe Sirens Dance Co. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be served, TripleXcape’s house band will play live music and a host will guide the murder mystery storyline throughout the show. Torrance, who describes herself as a “sensual movement facilitator,” says she originally started TripleXcape Productions to create a safe space for local performers to explore sensual movement as well as “a place for people and guests to dress up, go on a date night or a girl’s night out,” she says. “TripleXcape is like a taste of Vegas with a dash of magic in the PNW.”

The Deadly Affair: At The House Of Red is 9 pm Friday, Oct. 16, at Xcape Dance Academy, 1416 West 7th Avenue. Doors open at 8 pm. Tickets start at $33 and are available at EventBrite.com/TripleXcape. The show is 21-plus.