This Little Paper Went to Market

Maybe you lived abroad, or perhaps you or your family moved here from another country — or even another region of the country — there’s nothing like the flavors of home. But depending on where “home” is, or was, it can be hard for many migrants and immigrants to access those dishes and ingredients.

Or maybe you saw a TikTok influencer chowing down on H Mart snacks in their car? Or there was a recipe you came across that you want to re-create? There’s a plethora of reasons folks seek to experience and celebrate the taste and traditions of our diverse immigrant community, so for this edition of Chow, Eugene Weekly dove into some local food markets.