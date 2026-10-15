Seasons Change

Since the late 1990s, New York folk-pop musician Matt Pond has remained discoverable for audiences despite a long, well-respected career. With his band Matt Pond PA, Pond performs Oct. 18 at Art House. With a vulnerable, frayed-at-the-edges tenor, Pond writes contemplative indie pop that leans into semi-acoustic arrangements featuring cello, guitar and piano. The music recalls an autumn afternoon and appeals to fans of folk-oriented singer-songwriters and melancholy indie rock alike. Pond is touring in support of this month’s album release, Permanent Change (Part 1), and celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band’s 1996 cult-classic chamber pop album Several Arrows Later. Pond says Permanent Change is the first in an upcoming three-album series, and he’ll also release a holiday album this year. Though Pond had his brushes with mainstream success, flying under the radar suits him fine. “I think that it’s the coolest thing. It’s the best way to be,” he says. “No matter how much fame or money I have, I’m no one more than who I am. And I love that. The humbleness of all this keeps me songwriting.” Minneapolis “depression pop” group Bathtub Cig supports Matt Pond PA in Eugene, led by cellist Hillary James, who also plays cello in Pond’s set.

Matt Pond PA performs 8 pm Sunday, Oct. 18, at Art House, 492 East 13th Avenue. Tickets are $20 and available at EugeneArtHouse.com. The concert is all-ages.