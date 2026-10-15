The Young Bucks

After leaving Eugene in the 1990s, New York drummer Ches Smith became a prolific collaborator with experimental rock groups like Xiu Xiu and Mr. Bungle as well as experimental jazz musicians John Zorn, Fred Frith and Marc Ribot. Smith reunites with his primarily instrumental Eugene metal and punk-influenced trio, Buckhorn, Oct. 17, at Blairally. Buckhorn is touring behind their new EP, Buckhorn 2026, featuring the group’s first new material in 30 years. In the ’90s, Buckhorn built a following in Eugene and the Pacific Northwest. Eugene’s Jake Pavlak (Yeltsin, Ferns, Heavenly Oceans) plays guitar while Portland’s Dana Axon (Yeltsin) plays bass. Buckhorn rarely uses vocals, but Mike Scheidt of Eugene doom metal band Yob sings on the new Buckhorn track “Jealousy.” Pavlak says Smith had the idea to get Buckhorn back together to record new songs, as well as material the band wrote but didn’t get a chance to perform before they broke up. Pavlak says in the ’90s the group primarily wrote music through improvisation. Once they decided to regroup, Pavlak pored over numerous old cassettes of Buckhorn performances to get himself back up to speed. But it didn’t take long to gel. “It just clicked,” Pavlak recalls of the band’s early days. “That’s still there.” Portland 12-string guitarist Lucas Gunn, formerly of Eugene, and recently reunited Eugene punk band Unicron supports Buckhorn at the Blairally show.

Buckhorn performs 9 pm Saturday, Oct. 17, at Blairally, 245 Blair Boulevard. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door, and available at Blairally.com. The concert is 21-plus.