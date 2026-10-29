Best Food cart pod

1. Garden on Friendly, 2760 Friendly St., TheGardenOnFriendly.com.

2. beergarden., 777 W. 6th Ave, 541-505-9432, beergardenme.com.

3. Public House, 418 A St., 541-246-8511, PublicHouseHub.com.

If California were to secede from the U.S., it would have a gross domestic product that would make its economy No. 4 in the world. With five food carts and a long list of beer on tap (and a root beer that would bring Snoopy to tears), if Garden on Friendly were to create its own foodie community, it would be a thriving food and culture scene that would rival most towns. Gyros from Louka’s European Bistro. Crunch wraps from Arekie. Tacos from Silvas Taqueria. Chicken katsu from Dozo Japanese Street Food. And pizza from Batrolotti’s. Good food and beer is enough to make a food cart hub great. But add in the coziness of the Friendly neighborhood and a revolving roster of local live music, and Garden on Friendly transcends into Eugene Weekly’s Best Food Cart Hub.