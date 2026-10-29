1. The Monkey’s Paw, 420 Main St., Spfd., 541-505-7975, Facebook.com/themonkeyspawtikibar.

2. Party Bar, 55 W. Broadway, 541-345-8228, PartyEugene.com.

3. Bar Purlieu, 1530 Willamette, 458-201-7044, BarPurlieu.com.

To be the best bar, you need to offer an escape from the real world, a mix between Cheers and Moe’s Tavern from The Simpsons. And that’s what you find at The Monkey’s Paw Tiki Bar in Springfield.

“It’s a culmination of things that make us the best,” says Teren Baker, one of the owners of the tiki bar. “We’re not the cookie-cutter bar that you see everywhere. We’re a comfortable space where you can relax. It’s fully immersive, like you’ve having a mini vacation.”

The Monkey’s Paw Tiki Bar is more than just a place to drink in darkness with fun decorations like a fish tank in a tube TV. The bar hosts one of the more popular Halloween events in the area, but they also offer more frequent events, like karaoke, trivia, drag shows, DJs spinning vinyl, live music — and more.

The Best Bar unsurprisingly also has the Best Mixed Drinks, according to EW readers. As someone who’s thrown back many drinks at Monkey’s Paw and likely has drunk the whole menu, I’ve done my research and the readers aren’t wrong. The bar has the standard tiki drinks like the Mai Tai and Blue Hawaii but the menu also ventures beyond the boring well drink cocktail, Baker says.

Right now, they’re leaning into the Godzilla and King Kong monsters, Baker says, and they have two drinks that pit the two icons against each other. The Godzilla drink features the Korean spicy paste gochujang along with tequila, apple juice, lime and vanilla syrup. And the King Kong drink reflects his upbringing on Skull Island: peanut butter, banana whiskey, banana puree and pineapple juice.

“We’re keeping a tab on the wall to see who’s winning,” Baker says.