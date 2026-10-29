The Haunted Ranch House 

Do you like Halloween fun, getting spooked and visiting historic houses? If you answered yes, yes and yes, you may enjoy Willamalane’s Haunted House at Dorris Ranch. Tracy Kribs, the haunted house events manager, says that Willamalane’s team spends about four days transforming the ranch’s historic Tomseth House into an extensively decorated haunted house with a small maze outside — where attendees may be jumpscared. Built in 1910, the Victorian-style Tomseth House was moved to Dorris Ranch in the 1980s when its original location in Willamette Heights was redeveloped. “It already has that very spooky, eerie, creaky Halloween-esque vibe to it,” Kribs says. “It just makes for a great location.” This year’s theme is that a meteor hit the Tomseth House and has created “mutations,” Krib says. Inside the house, you’ll be met with spooky animatronics, eerie special effects, lurking scare actors and interactive displays. Willamalane has also organized an annual Haunted Hay Ride for 30 years. It takes guests through Dorris Ranch’s filbert orchards, featuring eerie live performances and a glimpse into the haunted house. For its second year, the haunted house is back as a longer, independent experience in addition to the hay ride. “Creating memorable experiences for community members is just so fun,” Kribs says. “It’s a great opportunity for family and friends and neighbors to come together and celebrate the season.”

The Haunted House is 7 pm to 10 pm Friday Oct. 30 and Saturday Oct. 31 at Dorris Ranch, 205 Dorris Street, Springfield. Tickets are $6 and available at Willamalane.org. Recommended for ages 13 and older. The Haunted Hay Ride is sold out.