Treat Yourself to a Halloween Dance Party

Debrae FireHawk dancing as part of the "TOGETHER Dance Ensemble". Photo by John Van Strein

This Halloween, treat yourself to a night out at the annual Witches Ball and costume contest, produced by WOW Hall and event organizer Debrae FireHawk of Eugene production company DanceSanity. Spiritual women’s group Sophia Sanctuary will lead a Samhain Hallows ritual, which “involves real witches showing us the ancestors’ ways of honoring and celebrating those we love who have passed on,” FireHawk says. Shake your bones to rich and diverse acts throughout the night. FireHawk opens the evening as DJ FireHawk, performing world Afro-Latin beats. Glitterfox plays their own special blend of southern Americana soul, new wave and garage rock with a dancefloor pulse. Finally, Ratie D & Friends perform world music, Afro-jazz and reggae. Enjoy performances by Flamenco Chico, a local flamenco and Spanish dance troupe, witch dance troupe Hexenbrut and Brittany Rae with a hooping showcase. Meet with spiritual practitioners and discover your possible future as interpreted by tarot readers or read by psychics. Minors are permitted all night and there will be a tea bar and vendors onsite. Alcohol will be served downstairs as usual. “We are so excited to have bands this year. It’s such a great opportunity for a super fun dance night for everyone,” FireHawk says.

Witches Ball is 7:30 pm Saturday, Oct. 31 at WOW Hall. Doors 7 pm. Tickets $15 for CCPA members, $20 in advance, $25 day of show and are available at WowHall.org. The event is all ages.