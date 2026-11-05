Activist Alert

“Disobedience is the true foundation of liberty.” ― Henry David Thoreau

• Check EugeneTogetherStrong.org for protest updates. If arrested at a protest: Eugene Jail Support is 541-515-5721 and Civil Liberties Defense Center help line is 541-603-6891.

• Immigration Advocacy Pop-Up, 6:45 pm, Wednesday, Nov. 11, discussion with folks who visited the Tacoma ICE detention center, First Congregational Church, 1050 E. 23rd Avenue. ‘

• Fundraising and Letter Writing to Tacoma Detainees, 11:30 am, Sunday, Nov. 15, Unitarian Universalist Church, La Resistencia.

Ongoing at Eugene Federal Building, 7th Avenue and Pearl Street.

• Mondays: Veterans for Peace, Chapter 159, weekly protest, 1 pm to 2 pm.

• Tuesdays: Singing for Our Lives, noon to 1 pm, the BeLonging Space and Interfaith Alliance with Migrants. Shame on ICE, 1 pm to 2 pm, Indivisible Eugene/Springfield. Love and Rage Protest, 2 pm to 5 pm.

• Wednesdays: Resisters Book Club, noon to 1 pm, sidewalk of 6th Avenue. Weekly Vigils Against the Genocide in Gaza and Against ICE, 4 pm to 6 pm, Planet Versus Pentagon.

• Thursdays: Signs of Fascism Protest, 10 am to noon. Signs provided, wear black. Indivisible. Neighbors Protecting Neighbors, noon to 2 pm.

• Fridays: Raging Grannies, noon to 2 pm. Bay Watch, 2 pm to 4 pm.

• Sundays: SLUG Queens Resist! and Eugene Inflatables Protest, 1 pm to 3 pm.

Ongoing

• Mondays: Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, corners of 29th and Willamette and noon to 1 pm, corner of Coburg and Harlow roads. Protect Our Election Sign Waving, 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm, corner of 7th and Oak.

• Mondays & Thursdays: Political postcarding! 1 pm to 3 pm, Gryff’s Pub on Bailey Hill across from Churchill High. RSVP Pandi96743@yahoo.com. Donations needed for postage — Venmo @pamela-bahnsen-2 or by check to PostCarders Defending Democracy! P.O. Box 482, Creswell 97426.

• Tuesdays-Sundays: Make protest signs at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm, up to four signs with materials provided by Eugene Message Makers at Community Table Space, $5-$10 sug. don. to MECCA.

• Wednesdays: Political postcarding, 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm, The Gardens on Friendly. RSVP: Swiftly41@gmail.com.

• Fridays: Stop the Cuts, noon, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive. Stand in Solidarity with Food Not Bombs Feeding the Community, 4 pm, downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/FoodnotBombs_Eugene. We the People Party, 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, second Friday of the month at Tall Firs Cafe in Springfield to reestablish government of, by and for the people.

• Saturdays: Peaceful protest, noon to 1 pm, Coburg City Hall, 91136 N. Willamette Street, Coburg, rain or shine, Indivisible Coburg.

Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and forward this Activist Alert Newsletter to a friend to sign up at EugeneWeekly.com/newsletter to get this information in their inboxes on Wednesdays!