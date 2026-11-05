Let’s Go To Movies, Let’s Go See The Stars

For the last 12 years, Eugene vocalist Evynne Hollens has transported The Shedd out of its happy place that is the Great American Songbook by staging a modern musical showcase and will do so again Nov. 6. This year, her annual Contemporary Songbook Project has a new theme: Broadway at the Movies. She has curated an evening of live performances spanning Broadway shows based on movies, including but not limited to, Waitress, The Outsiders, Big Fish, The Notebook and The Lost Boys, the original teenage vampire heartthrob movie from 1987 which opened on Broadway in April 2026. This year, Hollens has enlisted six vocalists, including her husband Peter Hollens, Adriana Ripley, Siri Vik, Bill Hulings and Calen Joseph, an ensemble of high school and college students and a full band. Throughout the night, the performances cover as many genres as possible, from horror to dramedy to slapstick to tearjerker to romance. Hollens’ movie theme idea came about because for the past two Contemporary Songbook Projects have been Halloween shows. She says she found herself “loving the fun costumes and lighting, and going a little further with the show.” This year, Hollens embraces the theatricality, with a full cast, heavy production, fog machines, vampires and more. However, with The Lost Boys section, she does clarify, “Sorry, we can’t do any of the flying vampires.”

Broadway at the Movies is 7:30 pm Friday, Nov. 6 and 3 pm Sunday, Nov. 8 at The Shedd Institute, 868 High Street, and 3 pm Saturday Nov. 7 at the Ashbrook Theatre in Corvallis. Tickets start at $11.75 and are available at TheShedd.org.