By Doyle Srader

Five years after I moved to Eugene, I had to stop saying I’d never done anything athletic in my life. A colleague nagged and teased me into entering the Butte to Butte, and I survived the Prince Street hill and finished in under an hour, and I was hooked.

I live walking distance from Alton Baker, so for a few years I entered every 5K and 10K on the race calendar until I’d racked up well over 40 T-shirts and a stack of plastic finisher medals. 5Ks and 10Ks were the gateway drug, and I graduated up to half marathons: the Eugene Marathon, the Run to Stay Warm, the Holiday Half Marathon and Hustle. Not to brag, but I’d debuted in my forties and was now in my late forties, and I finished the half marathons in about 1:45, so I felt good about them. Too good.

I was dumb, and over-trained, and got a string of overuse injuries: a nasty calf strain, an inflamed achilles tendon, plantar fasciitis in my arch, hip pain, ankle pain, knee pain. None of the injuries were health emergencies, and I didn’t come within light years of surgery. But I repeatedly piled dumb on top of dumb by going back to running as soon as the pain let up, instead of making sure the injury healed all the way. And the reinjury was always worse than the first. And here is the point I wrote this to make.

I worry that we are collectively in danger of making the exact same boneheaded move. The midterm election is a moment of the pain letting up, but it does not mean the injury is healed. And if we go right back to putting stress on the damaged parts, the reinjury will be worse.

The damaged parts are our civic connective tissue, our willingness to trust our neighbors and listen when they express views we think are dangerously wrong. Many of them voted for a Democrat not because they’d flipped direction on their core beliefs, but only because they saw their bills outrunning their paycheck and heard too many Republicans agree that affordability was a hoax.

If the people who are most overjoyed by the election are emboldened to be full-throated and confrontational on pet issues, the 2016 horror show that rolled into the 2024 shit-show will very predictably spiral up again. And again, and again and again.

Don’t misunderstand what I’m saying: Corruption should and must be investigated and prosecuted. It’s getting harder and harder to lay out evidence for public inspection and point it toward a judgment whose legitimacy will sway a fair-minded majority. It’s not clear that the majority on either wing is able, let alone willing, to be fair-minded. But as with many other wicked problems, climate change, gun violence, we have no other choice than to bring our best efforts to bear and pray for a breakthrough.

But it’s too easy and far too tempting to lean into good guys-bad guys for the relief it provides. There’s a reason more movies are made about World War Two than the U.S.-Afghanistan War, and there’s a reason media outlets frame so many issues as a liberal-conservative fight. That exact sloppiness of thinking, that precise refusal to bear witness, engage and genuinely listen, is the underlying illness for which our thousands of quickly forgotten outrages are symptoms.

Trump’s grip may be the rabies of political pathologies, but don’t think for one second that the same politics won’t produce a left-wing Ebola if things swing in a dangerous direction.

I can hear people dismissing this as what about-ism, as “both sides bad.” If you’re thinking that, you have not understood my point. People of every political stripe are confused and disoriented by rapid, sweeping societal change, and the good guys-bad guys recipe is a palliative for everyone. Of those who drink to numb their pain, some drive drunk and some quietly drink themselves to sleep in their home, but both groups are entirely capable of demolishing their lives.

Right now, the pain has let up, and healing is possible. A lot of words, dollars and door knocks went into this crack in the impasse, and if we are fool enough to throw it away by charging impulsively back into the confrontation instead of regrowing our neighborness, we will deserve what we do to ourselves. You need people whose politics are the opposite of yours: You need for them to have a voice, to believe that their voice is heard, and you need to pay attention to what they point out about your blind spots.

Neighborness first. When we can function as dissent-capable communities, then and only then can our many unmet needs be addressed. Don’t be dumb and reinjure what we never let heal.

Doyle Srader lives in Eugene, Oregon.