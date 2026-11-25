Hosted by radio station U.S. 101 Country, the 33rd annual Kids Country Christmas is back with Santa Claus, superheroes, stuffed animals and a movie screening. The event will kick off with a giveaway of more than 800 stuffed animals. Organizer Deb Strickland says that while some of the stuffed animals are donated by local charities, she picks out the majority of them with her grandchildren. They search for the “cutest” and most high quality secondhand stuffies, and Strickland washes and stores them in preparation for the event. While picking out a stuffed animal, kids can meet and take pictures with Santa Claus, Eugene Emeralds mascot Sluggo and multiple superheroes. “Our superheroes are amazing,” Strickland says. Although the superhero guests will not be revealed until the day of the event, you may get to meet Batman, Wonder Woman or Superman. After enjoying the festivities, kids and families can watch a free screening of The Cat in the Hat (2026). Kids Country Christmas was started by real estate agent Pam Rogers in 1993 to bring holiday joy to underprivileged children in the Eugene-Springfield area. Now, in its 33rd year, the event has become a holiday tradition for many. “We have people that have been coming for years, they came as a kid and now they’re bringing their kids,” Strickland says. Her favorite part of the event is seeing kids excited to pick out their own gift. “There’s just so much happiness with the kids that you can’t help but just have a really fun day with it.”

Kids Country Christmas is 8:30 am Saturday, Nov. 28 at Cinemark Eugene Springfield and SCREENX, 2900 Gateway Street, Springfield. Showtime 9 am. Free. Call 541-520-7503 or email Deb@remax.net for volunteer and sponsor information.