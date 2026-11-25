The VHS era left behind a treasure trove of forgotten home movies, live TV recordings and industrial films. VHS Night II, Nov. 27 at Art House, resurrects these artifacts. At this second VHS Night — the first one was in July — Eugene filmmaker Thor Slaughter will project found footage from four VCRs onto a movie screen, remixed live like a DJ mixing music at a club. Slaughter’s CowDog Productions, Art House and Epic Seconds co-produce the show. Slaughter compares original VHS tapes to YouTube — before YouTube existed. The footage includes period-specific TV ads, homemade music videos, unique opening sequences and strange industrial videos — some produced decades ago in the Eugene area. Slaughter also draws on the once-prosperous mail-order VHS industry, sequencing the images for comic effect. While doing so, Slaughter says he never stays on one clip for more than a few minutes. “I know exactly what segment from each VHS tape I’m going to play, close to a playlist, but we’ll keep some stuff off the cuff,” Slaughter says. He likens the evening to flipping through cable channels late at night. At the first VHS Night, the audience unexpectedly found an instructional duck-hunting video host from Montana hilarious. He ran the video longer than initially intended and everyone died laughing, he says.

VHS Night II is 8 pm Friday, Nov. 27 at Art House, 492 East 13th Avenue. Tickets are $10 and available at EugeneArtHouse.com. The event is all ages.