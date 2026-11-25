Seeing a friend struggle to get a date is a crushing ordeal, especially if it’s your friend’s fault. They’re so great! Why can’t they immediately show their prospective partner everything that’s interesting about them? It’s time to take things into your own hands. With Sidekick Supper Nov. 28 at Gate Creek Ranch, people can show off what makes their friend great in a short presentation to a group of singles. Following the pitches, the group will dine together and think about the possibilities. When the time comes, attendees can give “I’d like to date” slips to the staff who will take care of introductions. After a beginners line dancing lesson, a DJ will send off the night. Solo travelers, couples looking for a night out and people of any sexuality are welcome. The activities are facilitated by staff from nearby McKenzie River Fishing Guides and Rafting Tours. “Anyone can look at someone’s Facebook and get the gist about someone,” director of operations Audrey Spencer says. “This is more heartfelt and character revealing — something deeper than a dating profile.” Spencer says the in-person nature of the event, as well as the menu, both come with the same advantage. “No catfish on the menu or in the lineup.”

The Sidekick Supper is 5 pm to 9 pm, Saturday, Nov. 28 at Gate Creek Ranch, 45667 McKenzie Highway, Vida. Tickets are $95 and available at SpencerOutfitters.com/the-sidekick-supper. Food and two drink tickets included.