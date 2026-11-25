The classics — warm sweaters and turtlenecks, chocolate boxes and socks, have all been done before. It’s likely not your first holiday season, and likely not the first time you’ve wracked your brain for an entirely new gift idea for a loved one.

For those looking for more than just another object to be banished to the closet or cupboard, buy your friends and family opportunities to learn a new skill or make something themselves. Local dance classes, crafting how-tos and new experiences are all over the Eugene-Springfield area.

With over 40 styles of dance and multiple gift packages, Arthur Murray Dance Studios has a multitude of options for the gift giving season with locations in Wilsonville, Salem and in Eugene at 566 Olive Street.

“Our studio specializes in teaching people partner dances,” says Aaron Balmer, the owner and manager of the studio. “That’s everything from classic ballroom with waltz and foxtrot, your latin dances like salsa and cha-cha, swing dancing — both east coast and west coast — and even county Western with the two step and shuffle.”

The studio offers multiple dance packages, including the “Great Start” gift certificate, which includes one introductory lesson and two 40-minute private lessons to share with a partner or loved one. These beginning classes and packages are all available for $159.

If your or your loved one are already waltz professionals, or aren’t interested in learning, holiday crafting lessons like making ornaments or learning how to construct mosaic tile are available all over town.

Kismet Tyler, owner of Overlap Self Care Superstore, hosts adult crafting classes in Springfield on 136 South 6th Street, including “spicy” watercolor painting and making custom oddities ornaments. Overlap hosts Monday movie nights and operates as an adult sober space for locals to gather.

“Really our vibe is just very casual, very glitter covered, always 18 plus and sober.” Tyler says.

The adult store offers gift cards for the holiday season, as well as memberships for loved ones who love to craft in colorful spaces. Overlap’s “Five Class Pack” allows individuals to pick which crafting classes appeal to them for $100. If classes aren’t an option during the busy season Overlap also offers two hours of studio time for $15, allowing crafters to use glue sticks, scissors and other art supplies.

Multiple different artists and teachers bring their craft into Overlap studio, including Chrissy Bernards of Moon and Hare Studios.

Bernards started her own community crafting studio this August and teaches crafting classes at Overlap, Public House and The Hybrid Gallery. For the holidays, she will teach locals how to create moon lamps, mosaic and mushroom ornaments as well as mosaic light up holiday trees.

“I have this opportunity to rediscover my art and what I’m excited about,” Bernards says. “I’ve always been a teacher of some sort and it just seemed natural to get into teaching crafts and art projects — it’s been a lot of fun.”

Each lesson is priced on a sliding scale, ranging from $45 to $75 to create more accessibility for gift givers and crafters.

For those who prefer a different type of creative medium, Wordcrafters offers the writer in your life advice, dedicated typing time and community dedicated to improving a sentence, paragraph or storyline.

Located on 436 Charnelton Street in Suite 100, gift-givers can purchase various levels of membership for their loved ones, or register for the nonprofit’s upcoming Be Writing Festival, lasting all day Feb. 20.

Throughout the event, five professional writers will speak on creativity or craft, interspersed with writing time for audience members.

“It’s so lovely to have a community to write in,” Jeaux Bartlett says, associate director of Wordcrafters. “You’re all working on your own projects, you’re not even talking to each other, but you’ve got that combined energy, you know, creative energy.”

The Be Writing Festival currently costs $174 with the early bird discount.