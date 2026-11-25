The Shelton McMurphy-Johnson house — that handsome old Queen-Anne Victorian mansion that looks over downtown Eugene, tucked into the hill with paint just a bit more saturated than the pines that surround it — will have a new aroma Dec. 3, and it will be a bit less European than the building. Kusum Kanwar, who is launching her new company Alma Gatherings, hopes to bring the community together. In Alma Gatherings’ first ever event, Spice Alchemist will introduce people to international cultures through the spices and flavor profiles of different cultures. Kanwar is an immigrant from India, and she quit her job in tech to open her business. “It really was about bringing people together. I wanted to kickstart that with my gatherings,” she says. She wants to bring in local artists, musicians, chefs and “anybody who has a point of view on doing something in a soulful way, and then bringing that to the community,” she says. At Spice Alchemist, attendees will learn from an herbalist about all the spices and how they interact. Then, attendees will make their own spice blends for tea, desserts and savory dishes. They will also make their own packaging for the spices, either for themselves or as a gift. When it comes to launching Alma Gatherings, “I felt like spices were a great way to start this, because there are spices all over the world. We all use spices differently,” she says. Kanwar is excited to see people cross pollinate at the event, and hopes everyone leaves feeling richer. “It’s not just about the spices, or the food they eat,” she says. “It’s deeper than that.”

The Spice Alchemist is 5 pm to 9 pm Thursday, Dec. 3 at the Shelton McMurphy-Johnson House, 303 Willamette. Tickets are $35 and available by searching The Spice Alchemist at Eventbrite.com.