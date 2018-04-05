Activist Alert

• The Welcoming Committee for PeaceWorks Community Radio KEPW 97.3FM invites community members to attend a monthly potluck 6 pm every first Thursday of the month, including Thursday, April 5, upstairs in the Growers Market, 454 Willamette Street. Go to kepw.org or call 541-833-0622 for more info.

• Friends of Trees, Daimler Trucks North America, University of Oregon and Oregon Department of Transportation partner for a community tree-planting event 9 am to 1 pm Saturday, April 7, along the Bob Straub Memorial Highway in Springfield. Community members are invited to join. Breakfast refreshments will be available from 8:30 am to 9 am before the event. Visit friendsoftrees.org for more info.

• FOOD for Lane County is hosting a spring plant sale 10 am to 4 pm, Saturday, April 7, at GrassRoots Garden (1465 Coburg Road). A wide variety of Youth Farm organically grown veggies as well as flower and herb starts will be for sale.

• Gordon Wylie will be leading a tour of the Rhododendron Garden in Hendricks Park 1 pm Sunday, April 8. Wylie is an avid gardener and member of the American Rhododendron Society. Consider donating $3 to Friends of Hendricks Park for the tour. Contact Kit Kirkpatrick at 541-688-0175 for more info.

• The League of Women Voters of Lane County is partnering with local civic groups to provide information to voters about candidates in contested races in the May 15 Primary Election. This week, on Friday, April 6, the two groups will present Oregon House District 11, Democrat and Republican Candidate Forums at the City Club meeting at the Downtown Baker Center (975 High Street). It’s $5 for those not members of City Club. For more info on this event and future events, visit facebook.com/lwvLaneCounty.