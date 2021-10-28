Best Recreation space

Best of Eugene by EW StaffPosted on

1. Alton Baker Park 100 Day Island Rd., 541-682-4800. Eugene-Or.Gov/AltonBakerPark. 

2. Mount Pisgah 34901 Frank Parrish Rd., 541-747-3817. MountPisgahArboretum.org.

3. Spencer Butte Part of Eugene’s Ridgeline Trail system.