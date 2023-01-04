White Supremacist Jacob Laskey Promoting Black Metal Festival

Notorious white supremacist Jacob Laskey is active online again, trying to promote a black metal music festival in Bend and sharing old photos of himself tied to past racism on Instagram. Laskey was first known for an anti-Semitic attack on Eugene’s Temple Beth Israel in 2002, and later for a stabbing and posting videos espousing racist viewpoints while working at his family’s Wolfclan Armory in Creswell and later Cottage Grove.

Laskey is posting as @cuthean_productions on Instagram. His first posts were on June 20, 2022, which included the Sigil of Baphomet, the official insignia of the Church of Satan, and images of his family. He’s sharing photos of his past, which he refers to as his “Anti-Antifa Supremacist YouTube days.” This includes him posing with his partner, who has a Nazi swastika tattooed on her chest.

His Instagram page prominently promotes a black metal music festival called Murder Fest. The event claims to feature nine black metal bands: SwartVoud, Adeptus, Christ Desecration, Imperivum, AtlRite (which has a song called “Long Live the Patriarchy”), Asphyxia, Wehrkraft, Putrid Invokation and Hisarna. The event is said to be planned June 10 at a “secret” location in the Bend area.

In a video promoting the event on Facebook, metal band AltRite has flashes of drag story time events, fetuses and women in bikinis. Captions emerge, saying “Democracy always chooses Barabbas,” referring to the man that the crowd decided to pardon and crucify Jesus in his place. The band states that “altrite will bring the reconquista to Murderfest in Bend, Oregon.”

Although metal and rock have long been associated with Satanism (and usually wrongfully so), the Southern Poverty Law Center reported in 1999 that the black metal scene was being used to recruit youth to white supremacy causes.

Laskey says on Instagram posts that the festival is raising money “to fight child predators” but doesn’t mention how it will. And he claims that security will be provided by Killing Machine Motorcycle Cult and that the event is open to families and kids of all ages.

Laskey is active on TikTok as @immortal666hatreddistro, posting music merch of white supremacist band Skrewdriver and antisemitic metal band Der Stürmer.

On a 2022 post on his YouTube channel (same name as his TikTok), Laskey says that his partner, Faith Laskey aka Faith Luecke, “is putting out videos promoting telekinesis powers, which I actually gave her through anal sex….”

Laksey’s long criminal record has resulted in him court orders that have barred him in the past from online activity not approved by his probation officer and from associating with white supremacy ideology.

He was convicted of a 2002 hate crime against Eugene’s Temple Beth Israel, as well as for threatening to kill a witness in 2004. According to the grand jury charges, Laskey and four others conspired to threaten the Jewish community by throwing rocks engraved with Nazi swastikas and breaking windows at the temple while a service was in progress.

Laskey spent 11 years in prison and was released in 2015. The court also ordered Laskey to pay Temple Beth Israel $896 in restitution.

On Jan. 19, 2018, Laskey was arrested for stabbing fellow American Front member Devin Reid Wolf, 42, of Eugene. He pleaded guilty Sept. 10 of that year to fourth-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon and was sentenced to 30 months at a state correctional institution. American Front is a racist skinhead group. The Proud Boys coat their white supremacy in a veneer of “Western chauvinism.”

After serving a prison sentence for the January 2019 stabbing and parole violation, the court placed restrictions on Laskey. According to court documents filed June 2019, he is prohibited from consuming alcohol, must take all prescriptions prescribed by a physician, cannot communicate with other white supremacists, cannot possess white supremacy content and remove previously published material, participate in a cognitive-behavioral treatment program and more.

These restrictions were to be followed for 30 months after his Aug. 5, 2020, release, but a few years later he ran into more criminal trouble after reportedly attacking his father while on meth.

On March 17, 2022, he was booked at Springfield’s jail. He was incarcerated again for violating parole. At a March 18, 2022, virtual court hearing, his defense lawyer urged the court to send Laskey to a drug treatment center, as he had recently assaulted his father, punching him in the head several times while on the ground.

At the March 18court hearing, Laskey’s probation officer said Laskey was heavily using and was a danger to the community, adding that he once told her via text to “bring on the SWAT — it’s a great day to die.”

In an April 11, 2022, court document, Judge Michael McShane ordered that Laskey attend an inpatient treatment program for no more than 120 days but be released at the direction of his probation officer. Since then, Laskey has had several court dates, the most recent a status update with McShane.

A June 9, 2022, court order by McShane ruled that Laskey not only had to take all mental health medications and set up a mentoring program with Life After Hate, which helps people leave the far-right ideology, but he was also to remove all white supremacy from his life.

This isn’t the first time that Laskey has been active online espousing racist or hate-oriented viewpoints. After his 2015 release from prison, he had a YouTube channel associated with his family’s Wolfclan Armory and had several social media accounts, where he would rant about Antifa and “social justice warriors.” Laskey called himself an “anti-Antifa supremacist.” Laskey was featured in a Eugene Weekly cover story on Antifa. He retaliated by burning a stack of EW newspapers.

He was also an administrator for American Front’s Twitter account and would post racist content. Laskey has the words “white power” tattooed on his face.