Best Local Beer 

1. ColdFire Brewing 263 Mill St. 541-636-3889. ColdFireBrewing.com.

2. Oakshire Brewing 207 Madison St. 541-654-5520. OakBrew.com.

3. Ninkasi Brewing 272 Van Buren St. 541-344-2739. NinkasiBrewing.com.

ColdFire Brewing has offered small-batch, Western European-inspired beer to the Eugene community since it opened its doors in 2015. Now, the brewery distributes its products across the state of Oregon and in Vancouver, Washington.

Its public house is home to a rotating handful of ColdFire original brews on tap and in cans. Those swinging by the taproom can also pick up pizza, BBQ, stretched noodles and West Indian-inspired food from the four food carts set up in the back of the property.

When I swung by, I tried three of ColdFire’s tap beers: the Cumulus Tropicalus IPA, the Thursday Friday IPA and a sip of my partner’s Live Sour. I especially liked the Cumulus, a lighter, citrusy, not-that-hoppy IPA — and a “favorite of our ColdFire fans,” per the company’s website.

ColdFire’s public house was also named “best place to embark on the adventure to get dinner and beers with toddlers who are no longer cute to anyone else” in Eugene Weekly’s 2022 Staff Picks.