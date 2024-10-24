Best Bakery

2. Creswell Bakery, 182 S. 2nd, Creswell, 541-895-5885, CreswellBakery.com.

3. Noisette Pastry Kitchen, 200 W. Broadway, 541-654-5257, NoisettePK.com

Satisfy your sweet tooth at Sweet Life Patisserie, where sisters Catherine and Cheryl Reinhart have been crafting delicious, from-scratch baked goods for the past 31 years. The atmosphere inside this local favorite is warm, and the staff feels like a family. From cakes to pies to ice cream, Sweet Life Patisserie has what you need.

“Feeding people is in our bones,” Catherine Reinhart says. What makes Sweet Life stand out isn’t just its delicious baked goods — it’s also the quality and dedication to organic, ethically sourced ingredients. “The thing that would surprise people is just how much effort we put into making sure our products have really good ingredients,” she says.Go and try this month’s new fall-inspired menu or go with an all-time favorite like the fruit pie, which Reinhart says can be enjoyed during breakfast, lunch, or dinner. “There’s just something very homey and comforting about pie,” she says. — Eve Weston

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP