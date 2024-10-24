Best Dog park Best of Eugene by EW-staffPosted on 10/24/2024Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) 1. Wayne Morse Ranch Family Farm, 595 Crest Drive, 541-682-5373, Eugene-or.gov/Facilities. 2. Amazon Park, 22 Amazon Pkwy., 541-682-4800, Eugene-or.gov/Facilities. 3. Alton Baker Park, 200 Day Island Road, 541-682-4800, Eugene-or.gov/Facilities. Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox!Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday.NameEmailHP Related