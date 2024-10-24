Best Local hellraiser

1. Eugene Weekly, 1251 Lincoln St., EugeneWeekly.com.

2. Lauren Regan, Civil Liberties Defense Center, 1711 Willamette St., ste. 301, CLDC.org.

3. Jetty Etty, Barefoot Defenders, Instagram @barefootdefenders.

That’s right, Eugene Weekly raised hell this year — according to our readers and voters. Between exposing the investigation into the now-former 4J superintendent, delving into the actions of Cottage Grove city government’s treatment of the homeless and examining the University of Oregon’s handling of drugging allegations by its fraternities to name a few — we’re often punching well above our weight.

We can punch hard because of the amazing community work of the hellraisers in the community like the Civil Liberties Defense Center, Barefoot Defenders and all the other people who have stood up for what they believe is right and have been willing to go on record with their local alt weekly. And thank you to the community that continues to help us get back on our feet after the discovery of our embezzlement that raised hell with us! — Bentley Freeman

