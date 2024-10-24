1. Campbell Community Center, 155 High St., 541-682-5318, Eugene-or.gov/campbellcenter.

2. Willamalane Adult Activity Center, 215 W. C St., Springfield, 541-736-4444, Willamalane.org.

3. Eugene Hotel, 222 E. Broadway, 541-209-0420, EugeneHotelRetirement.com.

An art room, a woodshop, an event space, gender neutral bathrooms and a location right on the Ruth Bascom River Path are some of the elements that brought Campbell Community Center a win in this year’s Best Senior Center/Senior Living — a category the Weekly added due to popular demand. We’re pretty sure the same voters who expressed their love for Campbell, Willamalane Adult Activity Center and the Eugene Hotel are the same ones who have kept Savage Love in our pages through a similar popular demand, and readers, we love you for it. — Camilla Mortensen

