What you can do to save the world in the reign of Trump

The moment Donald J. Trump was inaugurated president of the United States for a second time, he and his administration began to unleash a torrent of executive orders and policies that are at best threatening and, for many community members, terrifying.

His policies have led transgender and LGBTQIA+ people, immigrants, women, people of color and more to be unsafe. So what do we do to save the world? Eugene Weekly asked lawyers, activists, advocates and more to weigh in. Know your rights; hold the line. Help people.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP