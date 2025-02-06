Depression, suicide, mental illness, a HGTV reality TV series. Not typical fodder for comedy, except perhaps for that last one, but Aaron Foster, a Reno-based stand-up comedian, draws on all those things and more in his new one-hour show, Mostly Jokes. Foster is a Hollywood survivor who, more than a decade ago, had a small career acting, performing comedy and — as mentioned earlier — hosting an HGTV reality series, a home renovation makeover show called FreeStyle. Burning out on the industry, Foster — with a sly smile and TV doctor good looks — tried his hand at a sports nutrition business in Boulder, Colorado, and then restaurants in Nevada, which he has since sold. Foster returned to stand-up comedy in 2021, developing Mostly Jokes, which premiered last June at The Hollywood Fringe Festival to rave reviews. In the show, “I talk about my issues with depression and anxiety,” Foster tells Eugene Weekly in a phone call. “I talk about my bipolar abusive father. I talk about my schizophrenic brother who passed away,” he says, mentioning comedian Mike Birbiglia as an influence. In the show, Foster also jokes about show biz struggles and life after 50. “I was recently diagnosed with clinical depression,” Foster quips in a recent Instagram clip. “I’m pretty sad about it,” he says. Despite those dark topics — or perhaps because of them — Foster is winning and assured on stage and hopes to give Hollywood one more go. Of performing, he says, “It’s the place I feel most comfortable.”

Aaron Foster’s Mostly Jokes is 8 pm Saturday, Feb. 8, at Art House, 492 East 13th Avenue. Tickets are $15 at MostlyJokes.com or at the door.

