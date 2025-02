Missing your print Weekly? Our printer assures us they are on the way! This week’s issue of Eugene Weekly — the Know Your Rights in the reign of Trump issue — was hung up, we are told, due to weather delayed.

We will be on your hot little hands by Friday, Feb. 7 at the latest! Until then, find us (sans crossword, sudoku and Savage Love, which we run print-only) here at EugeneWeekly.com. Or you can flip through an e-version of the paper (with Savage Love et al) here.