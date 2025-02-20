Chandler James, UO assistant professor of political science. Photo courtesy Chandler James.

Deep breaths, everybody. It’s been a little over three months since Nov. 5, 2024, and already local communities have faced a deluge of conflicting, confusing and downright hateful orders. As a part of the Wayne Morse Center for Law and Politics’s 2023-25 theme of inquiry, Defending Democracy, the University of Oregon-based center is hosting a panel discussion with various experts on politics, social issues and more, to answer burning questions. The panel, Disruption vs. Stability: Impacts on People & Policy Under a New Republican Majority, takes on the UO’s Ford Alumni Center’s Giustina Ballroom on Tuesday, Feb. 25, with a stacked list of guests. Bruce Blonigen, dean of the UO’s Lundquist College of Business and professor of social science, will speak about the effects on the U.S. economy and tariffs. Greg Dotson, associate professor of law at UO, will speak about the climate crisis and energy, and Chandler James, assistant professor of political science at UO, will discuss “President Trump’s sweeping claims of executive authority and the politics of unilateral action,” he says. Alison Gash, professor of political science at UO, will talk about the health and safety of the LGBTQ+ community. Daniel Tichenor, co-director of the Wayne Morse Center, will speak about immigration policy, and Melissa Buis, professor of politics at Willamette University, will talk about health and welfare. Last but not least, former U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio of Oregon’s 4th congressional district will speak about the state of Congress.

The Disruption vs. Stability: Impacts on People & Policy Under a New Republican Majority panel is 6 pm Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Ford Alumni Center, 1720 East 13th Avenue, in the Giustina Ballroom. FREE.

