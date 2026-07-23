No Tickets, No Problem!

The free tickets to the Eugene Symphony’s annual Symphony in the Park at the Cuthbert Amphitheater Sunday, July 26 usually sell out quite quickly, says Eugene Symphony Marketing Director Jen Bell. Tickets are available as of July 24 and typically all get claimed within an hour. Thankfully, for those unable to get one, Eugene Symphony plays again the next day — just go south on I-5 to Cottage Grove’s Bohemia Park. Like the show at Cuthbert, it is free and open to the public, but there are no tickets to be claimed. Simply bring a chair, food and even dogs. The Cottage Grove show is earlier in the evening, good for kids and anyone looking for a more laid-back vibe. Both events will include an instrument petting zoo, where attendees can try different instruments with staff help. The symphony’s new conductor, Alex Prior, will conduct both concerts, featuring a setlist of pop tunes and patriotic music. “He’s 33, he’s a musical prodigy, he is brilliant and funny and people absolutely fell in love with him at last summer’s Symphony in the Park,” Bell says. “Typically, our music director in the past has not directed a summer concert, but Alex really wanted to do it and do it again this year.” She adds, “It’s a fun event and it allows him to show his personality. You get a little bit of a comedy show along with your music.” People from all walks of life are encouraged to come and experience the Eugene Symphony at the chill Cottage Grove summer show. For attendees who were unable to claim a Cuthbert ticket but truly wish to go, Bell says there are always some at the door, returned by those who couldn’t make it.

The Eugene Symphony’s Symphony in the Park is 8 pm Sunday, July 26 at Cuthbert Amphitheater, 601 Day Island Road. For more information and to claim free tickets starting July 24, visit TheCuthbert.com. The second show is 7:30 pm to 9 pm Monday, July 27 at Bohemia Park, South 10th Street, Cottage Grove. More information at EugeneSymphony.org.