Eugene Ballet Takes on ‘Carmen’

Through graceful leaps and expressive faces, Eugene Ballet takes the story of Carmen to new levels without spoken word or song. When the opera was first performed on March 17, 1875, it shocked and scandalized audiences with its story of a passionate love triangle between naive soldier Don José, bull rider Escamillo and seductive gypsy Carmen, who sings the instantly recognizable “Habanera” (L’Amour est un Oiseau Rebelle).” Eugene Ballet principal dancers Mark Tucker and Danielle Tolmie take on the roles of Don José and Carmen, and company dancer Joshua Downward takes on the role of Escamillo. Watching their rehearsals you could see the pain and passion painted across their faces. Toni Pimble, artist director and founder of the Eugene Ballet, says that Carmen is one of her favorite ballets to work on. “I like doing full-length narrative ballets, and I do like the drama because I like working with and coaching the dancers in drama,” she says.

Eugene Ballet’s Carmen with Orchestra Next is 7:30 pm Saturday, Feb. 22, and 2 pm Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Hult Center, 1 Eugene Center. Tickets are $25 to $70, or $18 for students, and can be purchased at Tickets.HultCenter.org.

