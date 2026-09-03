Inclusive Dance

Ballet Folklórico Colibrí, a youth dance troupe in Eugene focused on traditional folkloric dances from Mexico, has several performances this fall, including one at Maude Kerns Arts Center and one at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art on the University of Oregon campus for the Dia de los Muertos celebration. The group performs again at St. Mary’s Catholic Church (1300 Pearl Street) for the Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration in December.

Mary Sollo, from Mexico, started the group in 2017. It is primarily focused on kindergarten through college-aged dancers from Latin America and other underserved communities. With original choreography from Sollo’s daughter, Dania Covarrubias Sollo, the dances heavily feature aspects of jazz, tap and ballet with the traditional acoustic music and dances from Mexico, with dancers performing in handmade, custom outfits from the region.

Ballet Folklórico Colibrí offers classes several evenings each week, taught by Covarrubias Sollo. With a background in classical ballet, the choreography combines those disciplines with something that’s a little “off traditional,” Sollo says. “I was taken to some small folklórico groups here and there,” but they never lasted long, Covarrubias Sollo says of growing up as a young dancer of Mexican descent in Eugene. Now, she says, it’s “especially cool” for the kids to grow up seeing older dancers who share their heritage. — Will Kennedy

For information about classes and a complete list of Ballet Folklórico Colibrí performances this fall, visit Colibrí Ballet Folklórico on Facebook. All performances are free.