Ballet by and for the People 

I first ran into Instaballet at 5th Street Public Market Alley, sandwiched between Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream and Nike Eugene. Artistic Director Antonio Anacan was fielding suggestions from people which a handful of dancers then interpreted into movement.

I happened upon the creation stage of an instant ballet, which takes about two hours and is done on the spot. Afterwards, in the same spot, the suggested movements are linked together into a ballet performance.

Each event is centered around a theme, says Executive Director Miranda Atkinson. The theme is usually expressed by a single word and often communicating about it is central. So, figuring it out with both thought and dance, is part of the collaboration. If you ever wanted to create a ballet, but never thought you’d have the chance, or even if it’s never occurred to you before, here is your opportunity.

Instaballet performances are true cooperations between audience and dancers. The season runs from spring to September. Then, each year starting in fall, the nonprofit group holds 25 onsite workshops working with young people who have disabilities or have suffered trauma.

“Everybody has something to say,” Atkinson says, “any idea can be expressed.”

The dancers are professional, many from Eugene Ballet but also students and instructors from the University of Oregon dance program and other companies.

Free public events are listed on the company’s website Instaballet.org. The last event this season is Friday, Sept. 4 from 5:30 pm to 8 pm at Capitello Wines, 540 Charnelton Street.