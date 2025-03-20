It’s more important than ever to speak up and show up.

• Know Your Rights Training for Activists, 4:30 pm, Friday, March 21, Civil Liberties Defense Center, co-sponsored by Indivisible Eugene Springfield. The Lavender Network, 440 Maxwell Road, Eugene.

• Stop the Corporate Coup, 1 pm to 3 pm, Saturday March 22, Indivisible, at the corner of Seneca and West 11th in West Eugene. “This is designed as a legal and non-confrontational event to spread a sense of solidarity and strength, and to reach out to former MAGA voters who are reconsidering their position on the Trump/Musk machine.”

• Hell No to Dismantling the Postal Service! Rally to Save USPS, noon, Sunday, March 23, NALC, Federal Courthouse, 7th and Pearl.

• Rally in support of USPS, Cottage Grove Branch, noon- 1 pm, Sunday March 23, 15 North 14th Street, Cottage Grove. “Bring signs and friends.”

• Legal Observer Training, 5 pm, Monday, March 24, Civil Liberties Defense Center, co-sponsored by Indivisible Eugene Springfield. Growers Market, 454 Willamette Street.

• Know Your Rights Training for Immigrants and Allies, 4:30 pm, Thursday, March, 27, Civil Liberties Defense Center, co-sponsored by Indivisible Eugene Springfield. The Lavender Network, 440 Maxwell Road, Eugene.

• Replace Reverse Reclaim, noon, Saturday, April 5, 50501 Movement, Eugene City Hall, 500 East 4th Avenue.

Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and go to EugeneWeekly.com to add them to the Weekly’s What’s Happening Calendar.