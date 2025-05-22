Sky’s the Limit

Looking out an airplane window with the clouds beside you and the Earth far below, it can be both surreal and somehow, in our modern age, mundane. But hundreds of years ago, the idea of people soaring through the sky at hundreds of miles an hour would have been considered science fiction.

And having the Eugene Airport (EUG) close by, you don’t have to go far to get far away. With many non-stop flights to choose from, flying out of Eugene is becoming a more popular option compared to the two-hour journey to Portland International Airport (PDX).

Alaska Airlines

Headquartered near the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Alaska Airlines is a convenient airline for those living in the Pacific Northwest due to its use of West Coast airports as hubs. And those living in Eugene are now able to enjoy its myriad non-stop flights from Eugene.

Nonstop options from EUG include: As of May 15, EUG to or from PDX twice daily, (estimated round-trip price: $175); to or from Seattle (SEA) every day (estimated round-trip price: $115); to or from Los Angeles (LAX) everyday (estimated round-trip price: $65); to or from San Diego (SAN) everyday (estimated round-trip price: $70).

Of the new Eugene-Portland route, Eugene Airport Director Cathryn Stephens says, “We have a strong partnership with Alaska Airlines and are excited for the return of flights between EUG and PDX.”

With its proximity to Eugene, it might be easy to assume that everything worth doing in Seattle, which is a lot, has probably already been done by the average Eugenean. But speaking as a former Seattleite, the most mesmerizing thing to do is to take the ferry to Bainbridge Island, a charming Mayberry-esque town only a 40-minute ride away, and then take the ferry back at night. Standing towards the front of the ferry, the Seattle skyline will illuminate in the night sky, becoming more and more enchanting the closer you get. It’s truly one of the most beautiful sights the PNW offers. Walk-on passengers pay $10.25 to ride the ferry, while a typical vehicle costs $20.90 each way to board.

Allegiant Air

If you don’t need seatback TVs or complimentary snacks and beverages, low-cost carrier Allegiant Air may be a good choice to get you to one of its three non-stop destinations from Eugene.

However, Allegiant doesn’t offer flights to or from its Eugene destinations every day. So it’s important to check to make sure the dates and flights align with your schedule.

Flights to and from Las Vegas (LAS) are available on Sundays and Thursdays (estimated round-trip price: $65); flights to and from Santa Ana, California (SNA), are available on Sundays and Thursdays (estimated round-trip price: $90); flights to and from Mesa, Arizona, are available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (estimated round-trip price: $100).

Former Las Vegas resident Ellie Graham enjoys its overlooked natural beauty. Graham recommends visiting Red Rock Canyon, which is just outside the city, and visiting Mount Charleston, which is about 30 minutes outside the city. “Mount Charleston is fabulous. It’s always like 15 to 20 degrees cooler, so you get some respite from the Vegas heat,” Graham says.

Also, Graham recommends visiting Arizona Hot Springs on the Colorado River and 40 minutes outside Vegas. A day trip to Death Valley National Park is only two hours away from Sin City. However, visiting one of the hottest places on Earth is not advised during the summer.

American Airlines

One of the country’s most popular carriers, American Airlines, has two nonstop Eugene destinations that are large cities: Dallas and Phoenix.

Flights to and from Dallas (DFW) every day (estimated round-trip price: $170); Phoenix (PHX) every day (estimated round-trip price: $125).

Neither Dallas nor Phoenix are known for tourism themselves, despite being in states that attract a lot of tourism, but if you happen to find yourself in Phoenix, the Musical Instrument Museum (MIM) is the largest musical instrument museum in the world, with a collection of over 15,000 instruments from all across the world. Open daily with general admissions tickets costing $20.

Delta Airlines

The oldest operating airline in the U.S., Delta has garnered a reputation for being a reliable carrier. Plus, many of its aircraft offer seatback TVs, making in-flight entertainment more entertaining than just having to watch a phone screen with wifi that may or may not work.

Delta’s two nonstop locations are great for connecting flights, but are also worthy travel destinations themselves. Flights to and from Seattle every day (estimated round-trip price: $115) and to and from Salt Lake City (SLC) every day (estimated round-trip price: $300).

Eliott Coda, a Salt Lake City native and University of Oregon student, regularly takes the nonstop flight between EUG and SLC. He describes the route as straightforward, usually only taking about two hours.

“I couldn’t imagine flying out of Eugene and having to go somewhere with layovers, especially with the amount of luggage I tend to bring back with me,” Coda says, adding, “I would probably be back home less often.”

However, there is a setback. “The biggest issue I find with that flight is cost,” he says. The lowest he’s ever paid for a round-trip ticket is just under $400, but prices can reach around $900.

Having grown up a Salt Laker, as Salt Lake residents call themselves, Coda describes the city as where everything happens. For first-time visitors, Coda recommends Hop on Hop Off Bus Tours for $45 for a one-day pass. Even if you’re not religious, Coda suggests learning about the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ history in the city and looking at its temple.

Southwest Airlines

It may no longer offer to check bags for free, but Southwest remains popular for many travelers.

Flights to and from Denver (DEN) every day starting on June 5 (estimated round-trip price: $190); flights to and from Oakland (OAK) every day (estimated round-trip price: $125); flights to and from Sacramento (SMF) every day (estimated round-trip price: $215); flights to and from San Jose (SJC) every day except Sundays (estimated round-trip price: $210); flights to and from Las Vegas (LAS) every day (estimated round-trip price: $190).

The joke about Sacramento is that California probably regrets making it its capital. But though it may not get the attention of Los Angeles or San Francisco, California’s capital city is worth visiting, with its charming downtown. A tour of the California State Capitol Museum is a great and free way to learn more about the Golden State.

United Airlines

Another major U.S. carrier, United offers two nonstop destinations from Eugene, each with its own appeals for travel. Daily flights to and from San Francisco (SFO) (estimated round-trip price: $125); and Denver (estimated round-trip price: $190).

It’s “touristy,” yes, but with a city that offers so much, one of the most fun things to do in San Francisco is ride the cable car. A single-ride ticket will cost $8, while there are day options ranging from one day to seven, allowing you to ride as much as you wish. But lines to board can be lengthy.

Travel Tip

For looking for the cheapest airfare, Momondo.com is a great resource to connect you to where you want to go. Just enter your destination and preferred travel date, and it will list the best deals. Estimated round-trip prices were mostly based on calculations from FlightsFrom.com. Flights could cost more than estimated.

