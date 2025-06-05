Feeling a Rift in your Thrift But a Pep in Your Step

If there is one thing that really makes the world go ’round, it’s vintage shopping. That’s why Founded, one of Eugene’s premiere vintage stores, is kicking off summer the right way with its first ever Founded Fest. Partnering with Eugene’s Waste Prevention Program, Founded Fest is not your grandma’s flea market. In the Farmers Market Pavilion on June 8, flocks of vintage sellers will magically appear, selling clothes from the summer of love and beyond, up to the Y2K, with the types of finds that just make your heart happy. Because this is Eugene, a city that breathes through its art, the market will also host plenty of local artists and artisans to bring in the colors of the summer. Five local bands, a sustainable fashion show featuring six local designers and a dance performance by Fermata Dance Collective will provide the backdrop throughout the day for this shop-till-you-drop experience. The Fix-it-Fair will show up as well, doing free repairs on clothing, leather and jewelry from 1 pm to 4 pm. Of course, plenty of food and alcohol vendors will be there providing the grub to keep the party going all day long. “This event is a quintessential showcase of Eugene’s vibrant arts, culture and our ever-growing vintage scene,” Founded owner Peter Michaels says. “This event only happens once a year, don’t miss it!” — Savannah Brown

Founded Fest is 1 pm to 9 pm Sunday, June 8, at Farmer’s Market Pavilion, 85 East 8th Avenue. Admission is free.

