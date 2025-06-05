Parade Round-up 

This summer in Lane County there are many reasons for a parade — Pride, the Fourth of July, blackberries, illuminated human- and electric-powered art, and plenty more. Throughout the summer refer back to this guide on where to get your parade on! June 28 is Eugene’s Pride event, which will begin with a rally and march at 9 am from Kesey Square to the Eugene Pride Festival at the Lane Events Center. The march is just over a mile and will lead to the Pride festivities, which include live entertainment, food and drinks, family activities and local vendors. There are multiple Fourth of July events to attend this year from Eugene to Florence. Downtown Creswell will be holding its annual Fourth of July parade on North 4th Street and West A Street, Holt Park and surrounding areas all day. Prior to the parade there will be a pancake breakfast, so get there early to put down a chair and grab some flapjacks. Harrisburg will be holding a Fourth of July parade starting on 7th and Smith Street and ending at the high school. This year’s theme is Peace, Love and Fireworks. Individuals can register to participate in the parade for $5. If you are a child or from a school in the area the fee is waived. The following day there will also be a pet and costume parade at the riverfront. Bohemia Mining Days, the celebration of discovering gold in Cottage Grove, is July 17 to July 19. Throughout the weekend, BMD features food vendors, activities, attractions and a town parade. The parade is July 19 from South 10th Street to Main Street and to Gateway Boulevard of Cottage Grove. For jam lovers, Blackberry Jam Festival is in Lowell July 25 to July 27. The accompanying parade is Saturday, July 26, and people can enroll to have a float in the parade by July 15. From August 14 to August 17, Junction City will celebrate its annual Scandinavian Festival. The festival commences with a processional parade to the festival park stage complete with traditional dance performances. Last but not least, the city of Eugene will be aglow September 27 for the Eugene BRiGHT Parade. The parade is a night of walking art as parade performers deck themselves out in lights and colorful costumes.

Check Eugene Weekly’s What’s Happening calendar in print or at Calendar.EugeneWeekly.com for more events and parades around Lane County.

