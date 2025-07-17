Cats and humans coming together for a Sunday reset

If you’re looking for a relaxing weekend activity, then the Eugene Springfield Cat Lounge has just the event. On Sunday, July 20, you can attend Mindfulness Meditation with Cats. Starting at 1 pm, there will be around 20 minutes to hang out with the 10 adoptable cats in the lounge. Then, meditation guide Beth Patterson will lead a meditation for around 20 to 30 minutes, and the event will conclude with more time for visiting the cats. The cats come from Twitchy Tails Rescue, a nonprofit cat rescue in Eugene. Anyone looking to attend can book their spot on the Eugene Springfield Cat Lounge website. The Cat Lounge invites people who are considering adopting cats, but also welcomes anyone who just wants to hang out. “It’s a lot of fun just to hang out with 10 cats in a room. It’s very clean and odor free,” says Michelle Wyatt from the Cat Lounge. Wyatt says visitors from out of state have said this is the best cat lounge they have ever been to. After being open for almost a year and a half, the lounge has held different events to raise attention to the lounge and its cats. According to Wyatt, starting in August, the events will be an hour and a half. All of the events can be found on the Cat Lounge website. There is no yoga mat or equipment required.

Mindfulness Meditation with Cats is 1 pm to 2 pm, Sunday, July 20, at Eugene Springfield Cat Lounge, 537 West Centennial Boulevard, Springfield. No yoga mat or equipment required. $18. For more information visit EugeneSpringfieldCatLounge.com.

