A Balancing Act Between Sexy and Scary 

Paranormal Cirque II is an R-rated horror circus with performances by ghosts, werewolves, zombies, vampires and various creatures of the night. Back by popular demand, they are performing all of their 17 acts with new improvements and cast members from all around the world. One of the new additions is Steve Copeland’s comedy act. He has been in the circus business for over 20 years and serves as the social media director and policy director for Paranormal Cirque II. He says performing in this context allows him to let his hair down and say what’s on his mind with more risqué humor. Copeland explains how horror and comedy pair well together. He says, “With horror, you’re building up that tension through suspense, and then it comes out as a scream and with comedy that releases through a laugh.” The show will include acrobats, aerialists, motorcycle stunts, knife throwing and trapeze, all while incorporating elements of the supernatural. One of the new performers is a contortionist who specializes in acrobatics and handstands. Copeland jokes that every time he sees that act, he has to take an ibuprofen. Merchandise and snacks will be available for sale throughout the event. The opportunity to meet your favorite performers an hour before showtime is also included in the ticket cost. The performance takes place in a classic black and white circus tent equipped with air conditioning and industrial fans to combat the summer weather. Copeland says, “If you missed it the first time around, or you’re clamoring to see it again like so many of your readers are, then this is your second chance.”

Paranormal Cirque II is 7:30 pm Friday, July 25; 6:30 pm and 9:30 pm Saturday, July 26; 5:30 pm and 8:30 pm Sunday, July 27 and 7:30 pm Monday, July 28 at Valley River Center, 293 Valley River Center. Children under 13 are prohibited, and ages 13 to 17 must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets range from $20 to $65, depending on seating location and are available at ParanormalCirque.com.

Featured Local Savings