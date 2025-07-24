I Know Something You Don’t Know: I Am Not Left Handed

The Mask of Zorro; The Princess Bride; The Three Musketeers; Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon; The Adventures of Robin Hood. The list goes on for famous literary and cinematic portrayals of fencing, which is one of the most suave sports out there. It is the combat-based sport of swordfighting, Alexandre Dumas style. Originating in 17th and 18th century France, all participants wear protective gear as they become skilled in the art of foil, épée, or sabre, each involving different blades and techniques. On Saturday and Sunday July 26 and 27, the Eugene Fencers Club is joining the national Fencing Across America event, which aims to spread skills and knowledge of the Olympic sport throughout the country. Eugene’s coaches and club members alike will be at Amazon Community Center offering expert coaching and leadership around the basics of fencing. They will also provide safe, sanitized gear and a family-friendly environment. “With the recent success of U.S. fencers winning multiple gold and World Championship medals, there’s never been a more exciting time to explore fencing,” says Alfred Lara, a coach with the Eugene Fencers Club. The event is free and requires no experience. “Join us for a fun and friendly experience where you can learn the art of fencing, and enjoy the thrill of the sport. Come and try it out — make friends then stab them,” Lara says. — Savannah Brown

Fencing Across America is 10 am to 6 pm, Saturday, July 26, and Sunday, July 27, at Amazon Community Center, 2700 Hilyard Street. The event is ages 7 and up, no experience is required. Equipment will be provided, but personal athletic shoes are required. Free.

