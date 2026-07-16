Natural Surroundings

Three Visions of Nature, an art show featuring works of three Eugene artists interpreting the natural world, opened July 3 at Broadway Commerce Center in downtown Eugene. Artists Deb Babcock, Meg Littler and Barbara Herman are involved in the show. Babcock works in watercolors, Littler paints abstract oil on canvas and Herman paints floral designs on ceramic tile. Babcock says the works complement each other, offering different takes on a similar theme: nature itself. “These pieces were made to do what a walk in the woods or a field of flowers does — quiet the noise and open something peaceful within you,” Babcock says. “Whether you see wildflowers, open skies or something you can’t quite name, what you feel is exactly right.”

Three Visions of Nature is on display July 3 through July 31 at the Broadway Commerce Center, 44 West Broadway. The Broadway Commerce Center is open 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday. Free.