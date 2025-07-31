ArtWalk with Desi Fest

It’s already time to turn your calendar to August, and First Friday ArtWalk welcomes you with a chance to celebrate and learn more about the South Asian diaspora’s cultures. Performances and arts will be showcased at the Farmers Market Pavilion during the ArtWalk. The theme is “Echoes of the Diaspora: Threads of Memory and Movement.” Anil Oommen, the founder of Oregon DesiFest, says that it “invites us to consider how South Asian heritage is carried forward through generations, much like threads woven into a new fabric.” He also says that this theme is important for the community, as it is “giving a nod to what’s happening to the world today towards migrations and movement, and bringing it into this space where we can reflect on that and also enjoy the beauty of the culture.” The DesiFest kicks off with Bollywood Hip Hop by Shaurya Narredy. Three other dances from different regions of India will also be performed: Odissi from North Eastern India, Bharatanatyam from Southern India and Kathak from Northern India. Three pieces of floor art, including Tibetan and Nepal inspired mandalas, will create the space for people to enjoy or meditate. You can also check out featured visual art from local artists including Amrita Dutia, Arun Toké and Sitara Carden along with New York artist, Anagh Banerjee.

First Friday ArtWalk, featuring Oregon DesiFest, is 5:30 pm to 8 pm, Friday, August 1, Farmers Market Pavilion, 85 East 8th Avenue. Always free. Pick up your ArtWalk Guide at the Farmers Market Pavilion before exploring the galleries.

