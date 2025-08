In front of 5,996 fans on Day 2 of the USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden ran the Women’s 100 Meters in 10.65, a new world lead, Anna Hall won the Women’s Heptathlon with a time of 2:04.60, clinching the heptathlon with a cumulative score of 1045, and Kenny Bednarek took the Men’s 100 Meter in 9.79, a new personal best. Photos by Dan Morrison.

Day one photos can be found here.

Featured Local Savings