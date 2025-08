On the fourth and final day of the USATF Outdoor and Para Olympic Championships, just under 7,000 fans watched Cole Hocker win the 5000 Meter, Noah Lyles win the 200 Meter, and Cooper Lukenhaus, a sixteen-year-old from Texas, stun everyone, including himself, by placing second in the 800 Meter, setting a new world record for under eighteen year olds.

Featured Local Savings