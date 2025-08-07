Finding a New G Spot

Chris Gadsby “has been a pillar of the Whiteaker community for 20 years,” says Emily Chappell, the owner of The Sparrow & Serpent Pub. Having lived in the Whit for as long as there has been chaos in the world, Gadsby co-founded the Whiteaker Block Party 15 years ago. Along with creating one of the biggest Eugene parties there is, his hefty membership on the Whiteaker Community Council means that “he’s done a whole lot of basically free labor, boosting culture and art and community in the Whiteaker neighborhood,” Chappell says. On June 20, his home, which was affectionately known by many as “The G-Spot” (a playful pun on his last name), was destroyed by arson along with most of his possessions. On Thursday, August 14, Sparrow & Serpent is holding a benefit show for Chris Gadsby with a soon-to-be announced local music lineup, as well as an art auction featuring pieces from local artists. All proceeds will go directly to support Gadsby in his time of need. “He’s devoted so much of his time and energy to this neighborhood. He has been a community leader. He has paid for things out of his own pocket. He has supported people in need,” Chappell says. “Now it’s his turn to feel his community.”

The Benefit Show and Art Auction for Chris Gadsby is 9 pm, Thursday, August 15 at The Sparrow & Serpent Pub, 211 Washington Street. Sliding scale $5-20. 21-plus. For more information visit their Facebook Page The Sparrow & Serpent Pub.

Featured Local Savings