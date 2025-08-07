Little People Wrestling 

You may have, or never have, been to a wrestling show — but perhaps not to a wrestling match quite like this. The MicroMania Tour, a group of professional wrestlers who are five feet tall or shorter, are coming to Eugene again for a show at Whirled Pies. The MicroMania Tour was founded 10 years ago and has been touring around cities and towns across the U.S. “Our show is not only a show, it is an experience on people’s bucket list,” says Billy Blade, tour owner. MicroMania has 500 shows booked for this year with appearances in Brookings and Salem during its stop in Oregon. Blade himself was a professional wrestler for 25 years. He says the show often attracts non-wrestling fans, and for the upcoming show, it is open for all ages so families can also be part of the experience. “We are not just a big event,” Blade says.

Micromania Tour is 7 pm, with doors at 6 pm, Wednesday, August 13, at Whirled Pies,199 West 8th Avenue. $20 for general admission and $40 for ringside. Tickets are available at WhirledPies.com.

Featured Local Savings