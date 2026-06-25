New Music Eugene

Two Eugene bands celebrate new music this week. Foreal, an alternative pop quintet with classic rock influences, plays WOW Hall June 27 supporting their debut, No One Really Knows. Prager Youth, a powerviolence trio, marks the vinyl release of their first full-length album, Prager Youth, July 2 at Blairally. The album was released digitally on Bandcamp in March. Foreal singer and guitarist Dallis Ingvalson says, “When we play live, it’s a very genre-bending experience.” You’ll hear punk, you’ll hear rock and you’ll also hear synth-based electronic and experimental music, she says. “Then, you’ve got this funk stuff coming in,” she adds. Wyatt Heth plays drums and produces the band; Ash Van Dorn plays guitar; Josh Wilson plays bass; and Sam Blakely is the keyboardist in the group. Prager Youth, meanwhile, plays powerviolence, a hardcore punk subgenre known for loud and abrasive tempo changes and short songs. The Blairally show will mark the live premiere of several songs on the album, and Prager Youth will donate ticket sales to Lane County families affected by ICE, says its guitarist and singer who performs only as Sam. Prager Youth songs, “either represent personal struggles, or are political statements about living under the Trump regime,” Sam adds. Rot/Woven, Culprit and Root_Dir support Prager Youth at Blairally. Wild Ire, Karis Korus and fire ecology organization FUSEE (Firefighters United for Safety Ethics and Ecology) join Foreal at WOW Hall.

Foreal performs 7 pm Saturday, June 27, at WOW Hall, 291 West 8th Avenue. Tickets are $15 advance, $20 at the door, and available at WOWHall.org. The show is all ages. Prager Youth performs 6 pm Thursday, July 2, at Blairally, 245 Blair Boulevard. Tickets are $10 and available at the door. The concert is all ages.